Family Just Spent The First Night In Their New Home, But They Woke Up To An Angry Neighbor At Their Door

Imagine moving into your new home with your family, being excited to spend the night there and then waking up to someone pounding on your door early in the morning.

Would you try to be neighborly even if your neighbor was rude, or would you match her angry energy?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he chooses the second option. His wife thinks that was the wrong move.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH For telling my new neighbor not to be so rude about having guest at our home? When my wife and I moved into our new home we had family over to help us get stuff moved. Well we live in a cul-de-sac and everywhere that isn’t a driveway there is a mailbox. So my family was parked in front of a mailbox since the cross street is no parking. We had been moved in for about 12 hours total, and got a doorbell rang and pounding on the door at 5:30 am. Dogs go nuts, kids wake up, I go and answer the door.

It wasn’t exactly a warm welcome to the neighborhood.

Turns out it’s my next door neighbor who is in a fit of rage because we blocked the mail run for the day. So I asked her “where do people live that the mail comes at this time of day?” She didn’t have a good answer. I then asked her why in the heck she thought it was appropriate to come over and behave in that manner.

He was pretty rude.

Now my kids are wide awake as is the whole house and I’m ticked. I told her to get over herself, didn’t let her get a word in sideways and thanked her for welcoming us to the neighborhood in such a crappy way. She left with a red face, and at 3:30 pm the mail truck pulls in and my family is long gone by that point and mail gets delivered problem free.

He doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

My wife said I shouldn’t have been such a jerk to the neighbor. But I feel my response was 100% just AITAH?

I get why they were both upset. It’s too bad you can’t meet the neighbors before moving in.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he did the right thing by putting his neighbor in her place.

Another person agrees he did the right thing.

The time of day his neighbor showed up makes a big difference.

Everyone is on his side.

Hopefully there’s not too much neighborhood drama after this.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.