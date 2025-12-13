Fast Food Restaurant Cashier Wants To Take Breaks To Eat Because Of Health Issues, But His Boss Won’t Let Him Even Though Other Employees Get To

We all deserve a break once in a while…

And if you happen to have a job where you’re on your feet all day, you know you’re gonna need a rest here and there!

A Five Guys employee took to Reddit to sound off about what he thinks is some pretty shoddy treatment at work.

Check out what he had to say.

You don’t need a break. “Been working at Five Guys for month now. It’s been okay money, I’m mostly a cashier. It’s pretty easy but one thing my manager dislikes is that my co workers want a break. I work for 9 hour shifts. I stand in place for 9 hours and wash tables then go back to standing still. I can’t eat in between (it’s not allowed or even possible) because there’s not another cashier until 4 or 5. I get there at 11.

This doesn’t sound good…

By 4’o clock I’m starving but I try to push it down but I can get faint because my blood sugar drops. I just want to eat something… I feel bad because I honestly just want something to eat to keep me going until my shift is over but my boss thinks cashiers don’t need breaks at all because it’s the easiest job, which it is.

In fact, this is pretty ridiculous.

He says it’s no one’s place to ask for a break and basically said it’s the least of his worries. I feel bad because apparently the other managers agree too but I always see them sitting down and enjoying a meal. Am I wrong to feel this way? No, it’s not illegal what he’s doing. I live in Florida.”

This fella might want to start looking for a new place to work.

