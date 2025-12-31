December 31, 2025 at 6:55 am

Fortnite Has Some Amazing “Guest Star” Skins, But The New Kim Kardashian Skins Might Be The Hottest Around

by Michael Levanduski

Kim Kardashian in Fortnite

Fortnite has been a massively popular video game for years now, and one of the many things that people love about the game is that they are constantly introduces new skins, which change the way the characters look.

There have been Marvel skins, movie star skins, and much more. One of the most surprising options is the new Kim Kardashian skin, which doesn’t seem like it would fit with the primarily young male player base, but it’s actually doing well.

A TikTok video shows that the skins are taking her real-life antics and putting them in the game, which is not only getting the normal players to sport her style but also bringing in new players.

Kim Kardashian in Fortnite

The video begins by showing the Kim K skin, and the caption reads, “What is your most recent obsession? IDK, maybe Kim K using her own memes as descriptions for her items.”

The game worked with Kim to incorporate popular memes about her into her custom moves that players can take advantage of while playing.

Kim Kardashian

The video then goes through a number of the options, showing the in-game look followed by where it came from in real life.

It shows a handbag weapon called ‘Bag Basher’ and the comment, “Don’t be Rude!!” below it, then the video cuts to Kim K smacking her sister with a bag giving the same line.

It is fun how Kim K doesn’t take herself too seriously, and uses that as a marketing point.

Kim Kardashian

The video goes through several other unique points about Kim K’s skin ability in the game and how they are pulled directly from her real life. There’s even one point where Kim dropped a diamond earring in the ocean and commented, “There’s people that are dying!” in an overly dramatic way.

Maybe I’ll have to download the game and give it a try!

Check out the full video below and see what you think of it.

Not surprisingly, the people in the comments are split on whether this is a good idea or not.

This commenter isn’t a fan of Kim K, but does love the skin.

Here is someone who is not impressed.

And here is a huge fan of the new skin.

One thing is for sure… Kim is the ultimate business woman!

Categories: STORIES
