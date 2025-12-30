Gamer Neglected To Collect His DoorDash, So Her Neighbor Spilled It By Tossing It Over

Ordering things for delivery can be stressful as you don’t know if you’ll hear it arrive or if you’ll even be home.

AITA (21M) at fault for asking my neighbor to grab my packages? I have been living on my own for about half a year now, renting the basement of an apartment. I have an upstairs senior neighbor who rents the apartment above me. I’ve interacted with him a few times since moving in and he seems to be a decent guy. We’ve gotten along fine and I’ve even borrowed and returned several tools to repair things in my apartment since this is my first time renting a place.

The first incident happened when I DoorDashed some Taco Bell after work. I was playing some games on my PC when I got the notification that it was delivered and I couldn’t grab it immediately. So I hurried and finished up my game and went outside to grab it, and it wasn’t on either of our doorsteps. So I go back inside and message him, “Hey, did you pick up my food?” No response till a minute later, and I hear movement upstairs, so I open my door and he drops my order down about five feet onto my steps. Before I could say anything, he went back inside, and I set my order down on the floor inside, and a few minutes later, I realized my Baja Blast had seeped into my tile floor. It was sticky for a few months after that.

The second incident was a few days ago. One of my partners sent me their old GPU for my PC, and shipped it. It arrived, and he did the same thing. He opened the door and tossed it on my doorstep, same as before. Thankfully, the GPU wasn’t damaged, so no harm there. So those were the first two. The newest incident was just today. I ordered a body pillow from Amazon to try and help with my sleep since I sleep on my side. It gets delivered while I’m at work. So I get home and message him, “Hey, did you get a package with my name on it?” I walked outside, saw the package, and walked back inside and messaged him, “Never mind, I got it, thank you.”

He responds with, “I’m not touching anything with your name on it.” Fair enough, I can’t blame him for that, so I reply, “Thank you, I’ll know it’ll be on your doorstep.” He lastly responded with, “Just because you have something delivered to our address doesn’t mean it’s my responsibility. I won’t try to help you again.” So I’m sitting here now just thinking about it. Is it really that much to ask for him to grab a package that’s already on his doorstep and just hand it off to me, and not throw/toss it on my doorstep?

