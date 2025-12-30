Gen Z Intern Realized His Older Coworkers Didn’t Understand How Apps Work, So He Taught Them The Basics And Accidentally Became The Office IT Guru

Every young office worker has a moment that makes them wonder how some of their coworkers survive the digital age.

For one Gen Z employee, that moment arrived when repeated “computer problems” turned out to have a hilariously simple cause.

Before long, he found himself explaining the most basic concept in tech as if he were teaching fire to cavemen.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

I’m not tech support (just Gen Z), but apparently I am now So at my company, we have this internal app that everyone uses to access and store data. Nothing fancy — just download it once, open it, and you’re good to go. Or so I thought.

Other coworkers seemed to be overcomplicating this concept.

I had a couple of people complaining about a plethora of things regarding their computers. As I did my rounds, I noticed that half the company has been going to the download page every single time they want to use it. Downloading the .exe. Running the installer. Reinstalling the entire app just to open it. Like clockwork. Every. Single. Time.

So when he pointed out the obvious, they were absolutely floored.

When I explained that you only need to install it once and then open it from the desktop, they looked at me like I’d just invented fire. I’m not tech support — I’m just Gen Z with basic computer literacy. But apparently that makes me the company’s new IT department now. 😭

It would seem this particular company skews a bit on the older side.

What did Reddit make of this amusing story?

This company really doesn’t seem to be running at the top of their game.

Many IT requests end up boiling down to user error.

Other issues that arise are usually pretty self-explanatory too.

Technology really isn’t some people’s strong suit.

He may not work in IT, but apparently that doesn’t matter anymore.

Being the young one at work does have certain advantages!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.