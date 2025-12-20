Streamer Girlfriend Borrows Her Boyfriend’s Microphone Desk Mount, But When She Returns It Broken She Doesn’t Even Apologize

Imagine letting your girlfriend borrow something that you use on a regular basis for work. If she accidentally broke it, would you expect her to replace it, or would you be okay with buying a new one yourself?

In this story, one man is in this situation. His girlfriend originally said she’d replace what she broke, but now, she doesn’t want to. He’s pretty frustrated about this situation.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for wanting my girlfriend to apologize for accidentally breaking something? My girlfriend and I will often share tech stuff between both of our home offices. For the last two years, I’ve had a specific desk mount for my microphone, which I used on meetings for my job on a daily basis, until I got laid off a few weeks ago. It’s $20, so it’s not super expensive to replace. Recently, she’s been borrowing it for her own purposes. She likes to stream and needs a way to have a microphone accessible on her desk.

Something happened to the desk mount.

Recently, she borrowed it off my desk for the weekend and when she returned it to me, something had happened to where it wouldn’t attach to my desk anymore, even though it was working just fine prior to her borrowing it. I wasn’t mad, but I asked her what happened. She said she didn’t know, but when I did a quick spot check, I saw that the part of the clamp was damaged. I told her that and she didn’t apologize, she just emphasized that she had no idea what happened, and that it was already on its last leg (it wasn’t).

Initially, she offered to buy me another one, and I agreed.

It seems like she changed her mind.

About two weeks later, she hadn’t done that, but instead, she bought herself her own microphone clamp for her desk. When I saw that, I politely told her that I understand she didn’t mean to break what she borrowed, but I would’ve appreciated an apology, to which she doubled down on the “I have no idea what happened, I didn’t break it.” I also told her it kinda bothered me she bought one after saying she’d replace mine, and that I was trying to save money while I look for another job.

He’s pretty annoyed at the situation.

She got mad and passive aggressively apologized. I ended the conversation and went out to just go buy another microphone clamp for my desk. AITA for wanting her to apologize and feeling kinda annoyed she didn’t replace it, and bought her own?

He should just borrow hers and not give it back. Now she’s replaced it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The least she could do is say she’s sorry.

This person calls the girlfriend bratty and entitled.

She should’ve apologized instead of lying.

It might’ve been time to replace it anyway.

Another person thinks he should reconsider their relationship.

A heartfelt apology makes a big difference.

