Girlfriend Snaps At Boyfriend For Turning On The Light And Drinking Coffee In Bed At 5:30 A.M., But He Says She “Ruined His Day”

When one partner’s an early riser and the other’s not, mornings can get messy.

This woman thought she had another 90 minutes of sleep before work—until her boyfriend flipped on the light, brewed himself a cup of coffee, and climbed back into bed to sip and scroll right beside her.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s wrong to be upset about it.

Read on for the story.

AITA for yelling at my BF because he woke me up? My (F39) BF (M43) gets up at 5:30am for work. I get up at 7am for work. He usually turns on the light and goes about getting ready between the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen. I usually don’t mind him going in and out a couple times. This morning he turns on the light, goes in and makes a cup of coffee and then comes back in and asks me to move to the other side of the bed so he can relax in bed and have his coffee. In a daze I did.

The daze didn’t last for long.

About 2 mins later I’m mad. He’s got the light on, scrolling on his phone, drinking his coffee, and tapping his foot (like an ankle shaking type nervous thing?). I get up and he asks where I’m going. I say well either home to sleep the rest of my 1.5 hours or to make some coffee I guess. He in turn goes on about how my bad attitude has ruined his day for work.

She thinks he’s being inconsiderate.

As far as I know, usually when one person gets up before the other, they may turn on the light for a minute and get dressed or get their clothes for the day and turn the light back off and go into another room. It’s the polite and thoughtful thing to do. My mom says I’m not a jerk, but that maybe he just wanted to be next to me. AITA for snapping at my BF for completely waking me up and asking me to move over and keep me awake?

