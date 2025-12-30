‘We have naval personnel telling me we have these sightings.’ – Government Official Talks About Aliens Coming Out Of The Depths Of The Ocean

When it comes to politicians, it is hard to predict what they’ll say. That being said, when one of them starts talking casually about aliens from another world living here on Earth, it is worth paying attention to.

Tennessee representative Tim Burchett recently made that exact claim that was caught on video.

In the video, posted on X, he said:

“What if, these are entities that are here on this earth, that have been on this earth for who knows how long, and we think they’re coming from way out. Maybe they did a millennia ago, but they’re here, and they’re in these deep water areas.”

Yikes!

Yes, that sounds a little crazy, but what if it is true? There seems to be new information

You can see the full video here:

🚨 Rep. Tim Burchett says “entities” are coming from 5-6 deep water sites on Earth pic.twitter.com/rdsfEY0oW3 — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) September 17, 2025

Throughout the video, he is calm and collected. He doesn’t sound like a crazy person.

At one point, he points out that our knowledge of what goes on in the oceans is lacking:

“Like we say, we know more about the face of the Moon than we know what’s going on there [the ocean]. We have a higher propensity of sightings around these five or six — I believe — deep water areas. It creates a question there. And then when we have naval personnel telling me we have these sightings, these underwater craft they’re chasing that go hundreds of miles an hour, and the best we got is something that does maybe a little under forty miles an hour. So I got a lot of questions about that stuff.”

It is easy to dismiss people who seem unhinged, talking about alien abductions, but this is a respected congressman in the federal government.

While it is very possible that he is wrong, his comments at the very least raise some questions about what is actually going on in the oceans that he is talking about.

