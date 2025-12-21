Groom Is Used To His Parents Neglecting Him In Favor Of His Sister, And He Was Devastated When They Failed To Attend His Wedding

When you have a child, you are entering into a commitment to support that child – not just for eighteen years as some mistakenly think, but for their whole lives.

And when you have a second child? That commitment doubles, meaning you need to split your attention between the two.

But the man in this story has always drawn the short straw when it comes to his family, with his sister constantly occupying his parents’ time and demanding their attention.

For just one day, he hoped things would be different.

Read on to find out what happened when they let him down in the worst way.

AITA for not taking down my video that was a gift from my best man? I have a sister who is six years older than me. For years my parents have repeatedly cancelled on me last minute because of my sister: I have a basketball game. Oops sorry, your sister doesn’t feel like going out. I am graduating: oops sorry, your sister had a bad day at work. They have missed both major and smaller events through my life because of her meltdowns.

He was worried it would happen again.

Then I met the love of my life. We decided to tie the knot. From the beginning I told my parents that I was worried my sister would ruin another special moment in my life. My mom told me over and over again it would not happen.

Read on to see what happened on the wedding day.

The day of my wedding, I received a voicemail from my mom saying they couldn’t come because my sisters dog was sick and she was upset. I was hurt – my best man however is a jokester. He took my phone then went to my fiancée and asked if he could post a video of our wedding on social media as a gift. She loved his idea. I had no idea about it until I came home. Our honeymoon was at a lake side cabin with no cell service.

The video his best man posted? It shook his family to the core.

The post caption was “My best friend. He is an amazing person even if his parents NEVER show up for him.” The video was still pictures of us next to my now wife’s parents where you would normally see both parents in wedding pictures. There were pictures of me on the dance floor, us cutting the cake. The sound behind the video was my mom’s voicemail explaining how they couldn’t come because my sister’s dog was sick. I came home a week later to hundreds of messages. Family members from both sides were insisting I take it down. I was told my sister hasn’t stopped crying and my mom is refusing to leave the house.

Let’s see how he reacted to the video.

Now, I may be the jerk here. I didn’t take it down when I got the messages. I didn’t call my family back right away. I waited until my vacation time was over at work and enjoyed my time with my wife in our new home, before I contacted anyone. My dad told me to take down the video, that it was “just a bad night for them”. He said that they will make it up to me and my wife for not coming. My reply was: how do you plan to “make up” for missing my wedding? It’s a once in a lifetime thing. You chose to ignore my feeling on the whole matter.

Read on to find out how his father reacted.

Then he just repeated he will make it up to me. I told him I would take down the video only when he made up for missing my wedding. Flustered, we both hung up the phone before we both said things we shouldn’t have. Now I’m wondering if I was in the wrong, since I could have just taken down the video. AITA?

Missing one or two events in a child’s lifetime sucks, but everyone will understand that sometimes life just gets in the way.

But the way that this man’s sister is repeatedly diverting all the attention away from him is completely unfair and unacceptable.

His parents have let him down one too many times, but it’s telling that they only actually acknowledged it when they were called out publicly on the matter.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed with his ch0ice not to take the video down.

While others thought that his parents needed to develop some integrity.

Meanwhile this Redditor, who had been through something similar, urged him to reconsider their role in his life.

Perhaps it will teach them a lesson.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.