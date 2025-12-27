December 26, 2025 at 10:35 pm

Guy From Tech Support Was Speeding To Get To An Emergency Situation, But When A Cop Pulled Him Over, He Didn’t Expect His Response

People usually get nervous when they pull over.

Well, not this guy’s colleague of a colleague.

Read the whole story and learn how it’s done.

A good answer for when you’re pulled over.

This is a third-hand story, but I’m one of those evil developers, not a support per se.

This happened to a colleague of a colleague:

$Hero – our hero. $Cop – A representative of our hard-working law enforcement agency.

So $Hero is happily speeding along in his car, running a few yellow lights a bit late, etc.

Finally, the law catches up to him and pulls him over.

Here’s how the conversation went:

$Cop: Can I see your driving license, please?

$Hero (with smug grin): Certainly. Here it is, officer.

The law wasn’t going to get him this time.

$Cop takes license back to motorcycle and speaks into radio.

$Hero: It’s not going to help you any, though.

$Cop (with no reaction): What do you mean?

$Hero (with wider grin): The server you have to check it against is down.

$Cop (still no reaction): And why do you say that?

$Hero: Because I’m the guy they called to get on site and get it up again.

Our hero did not get a fine this time. Instead, he got a police escort to his workplace.

“You have no power here”, quite literally.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Wouldn’t we all?

Screenshot 1 acb857 Guy From Tech Support Was Speeding To Get To An Emergency Situation, But When A Cop Pulled Him Over, He Didnt Expect His Response

Woah.

Screenshot 2 72dd35 Guy From Tech Support Was Speeding To Get To An Emergency Situation, But When A Cop Pulled Him Over, He Didnt Expect His Response

Someone shares a similar story.

Screenshot 4 b7bef9 Guy From Tech Support Was Speeding To Get To An Emergency Situation, But When A Cop Pulled Him Over, He Didnt Expect His Response

Some advice.

Screenshot 5 288327 Guy From Tech Support Was Speeding To Get To An Emergency Situation, But When A Cop Pulled Him Over, He Didnt Expect His Response

Asking the important questions.

Screenshot 6 a974aa Guy From Tech Support Was Speeding To Get To An Emergency Situation, But When A Cop Pulled Him Over, He Didnt Expect His Response

Use it at your own risk.

