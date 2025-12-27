Guy From Tech Support Was Speeding To Get To An Emergency Situation, But When A Cop Pulled Him Over, He Didn’t Expect His Response
This is a third-hand story, but I’m one of those evil developers, not a support per se.
This happened to a colleague of a colleague:
$Hero – our hero. $Cop – A representative of our hard-working law enforcement agency.
So $Hero is happily speeding along in his car, running a few yellow lights a bit late, etc.
Finally, the law catches up to him and pulls him over.
Here’s how the conversation went:
$Cop: Can I see your driving license, please?
$Hero (with smug grin): Certainly. Here it is, officer.
The law wasn’t going to get him this time.
$Cop takes license back to motorcycle and speaks into radio.
$Hero: It’s not going to help you any, though.
$Cop (with no reaction): What do you mean?
$Hero (with wider grin): The server you have to check it against is down.
$Cop (still no reaction): And why do you say that?
$Hero: Because I’m the guy they called to get on site and get it up again.
Our hero did not get a fine this time. Instead, he got a police escort to his workplace.
“You have no power here”, quite literally.
