Guy Looks Into Women’s Healthcare Issues For 48 Hours And Can’t Believe How Bad It Is. – ‘Nobody is willing to talk about it.’

Getting healthcare can be a challenge, especially when you are dealing with an issue that is hard to figure out.

Women often say that they get worse care, so this TikToker decided to look into it, and he was shocked by what he found.

He made a video about it, which begins with him saying, “Dog. I’m trying to tell you. I feel like women should be madder. Like, I don’t get it, because like the more you look into women’s health, you’re like, ‘Bro, how are you all even remotely accepting this?’ But then you’re like, ‘Wait, they are not accepting it.’ This is why every woman I’ve ever met who talks about her own health she immediately gets angry.”

Yeah, I’ve known many who are very frustrated.

He goes on, “Because you go to the doctor and the doctor is so consistently condescending about your health. Or, if you have a completely logical question, they are like, ‘I don’t know.'”

Yeah, he’s not wrong.

He goes on, “The fact that there is not a lot of research on postpartum depression until recently, or how do you explain to someone that you are depressed that your baby is not latching, and nobody is willing to talk about it?”

Moments later, he says, “I’ve spent the last two days just looking into some of the things that women have been telling me, and it’s more interesting to me that it is a unanimous decision of all women from all creeds of all religions of all races saying, ‘no, this is garbage.”

I can imagine it is very frustrating.

He ends the video by saying, “This is dark, bro. This is dark. You got to deal with all this, and then you get harassed?”

The whole system is a mess, but most people don’t want to do anything to change it.

