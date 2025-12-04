Harry Potter Fan Visited Universal Orlando Theme Park In Full Costume, And He Spent The Entire Day Being Mistaken For A Real Wizarding Employee

Theme parks can turn even the most normal day into something magical.

Mistaken for a theme park mascot, and it was all my fault. I went to Universal Orlando a couple of days after they opened the Harry Potter expansion, Diagon Alley, in costume. I wore the whole shebang: wand, robe, old-fashioned backpack, tie, dress shirt, and pants. No one in their right mind would wear such a getup in the middle of summer in central Florida. Well, unless they were being paid to. Clearly that excludes me.

This man could easily be mistaken for an employee working in the theme park.

The employees actually wear the theme, too, but less so. If you’re in costume yourself, they do play along. It’s awesome. Note that I’m a young male in a Harry Potter costume. I also happen to have glasses and black hair.

And he was… but he just couldn’t say no to adorable young kids asking for photos.

Needless to say, I was thought to be an employee constantly, even by other employees. Directions, questions, complaints, you name it. But the number of times I was stopped for photos was ungodly. Yet when a little girl in the most adorable mini robe comes running up to you for a photo, clutching her newly purchased Ollivander wand, it becomes oh so worth it.

He came for the experience, but he quickly became part of the attraction.

