Son Didn’t Get His Mom Anything For Her Birthday, But He Thinks That’s Perfectly Fine Since She Doesn’t Get Him Anything Either

Different people celebrate birthdays in different ways. Some people like to have parties. Other people would prefer to celebrate with a special meal.

Yet other people have their own traditions that are meaningful to them, whether it’s a special activity, food or looking forward to spending time with people who want to celebrate with you.

In this story, one man shares that he doesn’t really do much to celebrate his birthday, and his mom has never made a big deal out of birthdays. Now, he’s wondering if he should’ve done more to celebrate her birthday.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not celebrating my Mom’s birthday? To give some context, I ( M23 ) haven’t had my birthday celebrated since I was like 7. Okay maybe that’s not fair, I mean I haven’t had a party since that age. I will get wishes and there will be a cake in the fridge, a lot of birthdays recently I haven’t even really cut the cake? Or if I do it’s more ceremonial for a picture and I am usually on my way out anyway or maybe I just avoid that attention because it feels weird now. I mean it’s not like my presence was ever requested, more like ” He will be home whenever let’s just cut the cake when he’s here ” .

He doesn’t get birthday presents either.

My mom doesn’t wish me or get me anything. I haven’t gotten anything for my birthday in like 10 years and it’s usually spent alone in a diner eating a little cheat meal. Yes I don’t have friends close enough to celebrate a birthday either. It’s not that sad, although it sucks to be alone. It’s not malicious I will get some wishes on my family group chat and like a Sims 4 task, a cake has almost always been there.

He didn’t get his mom anything for her birthday.

Yesterday my older half brother got really mad at me for not getting my mom anything. He showed up at 12am with a huge bouquet of flowers and all and he asked me what I got and I just looked at him puzzled. Ever since then he’s been getting on my nerves, bringing it up constantly. And I was approached by some extended family as well that since my dad passed early this year I should have gotten her something…

He feels like he doesn’t owe it to his mom.

Which I still disagree… Maybe I am stubborn but you know… She doesn’t even wish me on mine and just makes a Facebook post about how old she’s getting now that I am whatever age and puts the cake on socials. I remember this one birthday I think I was 15 I begged her to wish me and she didn’t… And the only people to do something for me that day was my fortnite squadmates who stayed up on creative to make like a huge Happy Birthday ( insert name) sign and lowkey I was moved to tears. I refused to get her anything… And I still probably won’t… AITA?

I feel so bad for this guy having hardly anybody celebrate his birthday with him. His mom should make a bigger deal out of his birthday if she wants him to make a big deal out of hers.

Honestly, his mom may not care about birthday presents. It’s really the half brother inserting himself into the situation.

