He Let His Friend From India Stay At His House For Free, But His Friend Keeps Complaining That The House Is Too Cold

AITA for letting my friend freeze? I have a friend staying at my house right now (for free if that matters). I live in Toronto and he’s from India. For the past week he’s been complaining that it’s too cold and wants me to turn on the heater.

This seems pretty chilly to me.

For the record, the internal temperature hasn’t dropped past 20oC once, even at night. My thermostat is set to 18oC so even if the heater is “on” it wouldn’t put out heat.

They clearly have different ideas about what cold feels like.

My friend thinks I’m freezing him on purpose because I refuse to turn it on. I don’t know how hot he wants the place to be and think it’s insane for the environment.

Toronto is a lot colder than India. OP has every right to keep their place as hot or cold as they want, but the friend is probably used to much warmer temperatures and is legitimately cold. Maybe a heated blanket would help?

