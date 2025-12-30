He Promised Her An All-Expenses-Paid Trip, But Then He Withheld On The Expenses

Apology gifts are usually the sign of a failing relationship, nonetheless, they’re pretty common.

What would you do if your partner promised you one, then doubled back on their promise? One guy recently shared one side of this situation on Reddit.

Here’s the full story.

AITA for not sharing my half of my cruise credits with my girlfriend?

I booked a 7 day cruise with my girlfriend and I told her I would pay the cost of it to make up for a previous thing I wronged her on.

On the cruise, there are also gratuities that are more or less “mandatory” to pay to the tune of about $110.

We had not talked about me paying for that.

As part of a promotion with booking the cruise, I got $150 credit that could be used for any purchase on the ship.

In addition, I used a credit card (Amex Platinum) which I pay $700 a year for, but which gave me an additional $200 credit, for a total of $350.

I told her that I had credits and I would pay for the cost of her gratuities and I sent her over the money.

While I was at guest services, she found out that I actually had $350 and got very upset that I was “hiding” this from her and she demanded that I give her half of my credits.

Her reasoning was that we are a couple and this was a cruise I was supposed to share half of everything.

I argued that I pay a lot of money to get my extra $200 credit and I was already covering every obligatory cost for the cruise, like I had agreed to.

AITA for not splitting the extra money I received?

My opinion was that I was entitled to the entire amount and she shouldn’t even have felt like the money for the tip was hers, as I had paid the cost of the cruise anyway.

