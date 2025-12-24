Tech Support Pro Provided Crystal Clear Instruction To An Employee, But They Didn’t Get The Message About When Their Files Would Be Available.

Having to take time out of your work day to troubleshoot tech issues is a major headache.

How would you handle having to be on the other side of things? One guy recently vented his frustration about exactly this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

24 hours you say… So I accidentally removed someone’s access to our online expense system, my fault because I thought they had left. I reinstated everything, access to the system and the reporting module, but reporting takes 24 hours to reinstate.

Annoying how lengthy the repair process is.

Everything else is back. The User sent me a message saying: “Ok thanks, I will check all when access is restored tomorrow”.

Sounds like it all got resolved.

So I explained again “You have access to everything BUT reporting, reporting will be reinstated in about 23 hours”. “Oh great, thanks for letting me know”.

Crystal clear communication at its finest.

That was three hours ago. User just sent me a message: “Hey, I just tried to access reporting and it’s not working, here is a screenshot showing that reporting is not working”. SERIOUSLY?

Reading comprehension isn’t some peoples’ strong suits. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Some pointed out the obvious response.

Though someone pointed out a potential flaw.

One person expressed frustration.

Another shared their own personal approach.

And offered an effective solution.

No need to await further instructions here.

