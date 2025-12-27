Domino’s Employee Put In An Honest Day’s Work, But His Managers Still Insisted On Taking His Wages. Now They’re Wondering If They Should Contact HR.

Having a manager watch you like a hawk while you’re just trying to make a living is exhausting.

How would you handle a boss who essentially frames you for fraud? One guy recently sought help for this situation on Reddit.

Here are the details.

Wrongfully accused of writing in my own tips So I got hired at Dominos as a delivery driver a week or two before the Super Bowl. I usually had good luck with write-in tips, as I would play up the pity card (I live in my car) and it would usually result in bigger write-ins.

Super Bowl day I delivered to a lot of parties with a lot of drunk people, and this worked to great affect and I made almost 350 dollars in tips. Then one of my managers saw the total on my app when the rush was dying down, and called every single write-in tip I got.

A few of them (notably the bigger tips) reportedly told them they don’t remember doing that, or said they didn’t leave a tip like that. Despite the fact that almost everyone they called was the person that actually opened the door or signed the receipt.

So they took half my tips and fired me. My wife says that they probably just hired me for the Super Bowl and wonders if they personally pocketed my money.

I wasn’t present for the actual phone calls, but what do I do? Are they going to try to report me to the police? Should I bring my case to HR? Some coworkers early in my employment kinda warned me that they do this a lot during big days like the Super Bowl or the Fourth of July.

