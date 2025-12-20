Son Had Dinner With His Dad And Discussed A Painting Hanging In The Restaurant, But Two Women Thought They Were Filming Them

Imagine going to a restaurant and seeing someone at another table keep looking over at your table and sometimes holding up their phone like they might be taking a picture. Would you assume they were taking a picture of you and talking about you, and if you did, would you do anything about it?

In this story, a man goes to dinner with his dad, and they are talking about a painting on the wall. They are completely blindsided when they find out two women felt pretty uncomfortable due to their conversation.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA Two old women at a restaurant falsely accused me and my dad of filming and harassing them I was eating dinner at a lebanese resturant with my dad tonight. It was a great dinner, we were eating good, drinking a couple of beers and catching up. In the middle of the dinner my dad points to a painting across the hall and asks if i know who is on it (since i know arabic and have lived in Tunisia and Egypt, he thinks i might recognize the portrayed Arabic musician). I confess that i do not know, but i pull out my phone to take a picture so i can ask my arabic friends about it because my dad was clearly curious about it.

They had no idea what the problem was.

We finish our dinner and when we are about to leave the owner of the resturaunt pull us over and inform us that two old ladies seated next to us had complained about us and accused us of filming and harassing them for hours. We are like what and ask who they’re talking about. Then the owner points outside to two ladies that are just leaving. We rush out and confront them, and it turns out that they were sitting below the painting that me and my dad had been talking about and photographing.

It was just a misunderstanding.

They had missunderstood the situation and thought we were actually pointing at them and filming them. We said we were sorry for the missunderstanding and tried to explain what had really happened. But they insisted that it was our fault anyways for not “observing social rules” and refused to accept our apology. Both me and my father left the resturant with a sour taste, our evening ruined. Were we the jerks?

They could’ve just showed the women the picture of the painting to prove that’s what they were discussing.

No, I don’t think they did anything wrong. If the women were really that uncomfortable, they could’ve told the owner or a staff member a lot earlier, and the whole misunderstanding would’ve been resolved sooner.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the details don’t make sense.

How you hold your phone matters.

It was just a misunderstanding.

This person was in a similar situation.

Misunderstandings happen, and they can’t always be prevented.

