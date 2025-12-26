Her Aunt Mentioned That Her Boss Was Harassing Her At Work, But This Woman Later Learned That It Was Just Normal Work Criticism

Family relationships can get complicated when work issues cross into personal life.

This woman tried to support her aunt, who suddenly claimed her boss made her uncomfortable.

The aunt insisted his feedback about her speech was “harassment” and didn’t want to see him at Thanksgiving dinner.

But she didn’t feel the situation justified uninviting her MIL’s boyfriend.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for inviting my MIL’s boyfriend to Thanksgiving and telling my aunt that he did not harass her? My aunt “Teddy” and I are super close. She was like a mom to me as my own mom had to work a lot. Teddy lived with us while attending college and babysat me in place of rent. I genuinely love her and always want to be on her side.

Meet Teddy…

Teddy works in media and journalism. Right now, her job is behind the scenes and writing. She has always wanted to go into broadcast journalism. Her boss a couple levels up is “Steve.” He has been dating my MIL for a year. I’d never really heard Teddy talk about Steve and didn’t think much of it.

This woman will be hosting Thanksgiving, and Steve is invited.

Recently, Teddy asked if Steve would be at Thanksgiving, and I said yes. It is our first year hosting. Teddy got quiet and said she really didn’t want to see him. She said it’s hard seeing her boss outside of work. She said he has been harassing her at work.

She was shocked when she heard her aunt’s confessions.

I was immediately furious and I’ll admit I jumped to conclusions. I had my phone out to send MIL a piece of my mind when Teddy told me what he had been doing. He told her she talks too fast. He told her she is never going on air because she doesn’t annunciate. I’ll admit I was shocked.

She told her aunt it’s not harassment.

I told her that is not harassment. Teddy said he made her feel uncomfortable. She said he made her feel self-conscious. She then said he was a hypocrite because MIL has poor elocution and bad posture.

She decided not to uninvite Steve.

I don’t see the issue as MIL isn’t his employee. MIL has never asked to be on TV. I told her I am not uninviting him over that. I clearly hurt her feelings.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

She has terrible judgment, says this one.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, a straightforward remark.

Criticizing someone at work is not harassment.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.