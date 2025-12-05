Her Boyfriend Gave Her An Ultimatum About Taking Her Girl’s Trip, But She Got On The Plane Anyway

Fewer things are more draining than a jealous and controlling partner.

What would you do if your partner was getting in the way of you taking the trip of a lifetime? One girl recently took to Reddit to express remorse over choosing to fly over the guy. Here’s what went down.

AITA for choosing a girls trip over my boyfriend of a month? I was seeing a guy for roughly a month (actually considering each other boyfriend/girlfriend for a couple weeks) and he said he would break up with me if I went on a girls trip to the Netherlands. My close friend surprised me with a trip a couple weeks prior and I was sooo excited because I’ve never been outside the United States.

Very strange hill to die on.

For context, the last few years have been rough on me. Divorce / moving states / trying to get established from ground zero. So I felt a trip like this is essential for me rebuilding myself.

Her life, her choice!

But when I told him about it at first, all he said was “that’s weird” and nothing else. It got brought up again a week or so later when I said I was getting my passport, and he harped on why that was a bad idea. Finally I kept questioning him, thinking it’s because he doesn’t trust me.

So many red flags from this guy.

He said I should be more considerate of his feelings about the matter. The big thing for me is, we BARELY have been dating for a month, I don’t think this early on it’s appropriate to be telling me what I can and can’t do.

There’s never an appropriate time in a relationship for that!

I’ve never given him a reason why he can’t trust me, the trip is mainly going to be seeing museums and art and stuff (I’m an artist). The final conversation was me trying to convince him why I need the trip, and him trying to convince me the relationship is more important than a trip. I chose the trip, because it all felt very controlling to me.

Seems like the gut instinct was correct there.

It really sucks because I truly love this person, but if they loved me I think they would understand why I need it. AITA or did I dodge a bullet?

Well, this seems like a pretty open-and-shut case. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Most were pretty sensitive to the original poster’s situation.

Others were very much not.

Some offered a softer approach.

One person made leaping assumptions about the boyfriend’s character.

And one person ended the thread on a lighter note.

She’s catching flights, not feelings.

