Her Boyfriend Tried To Gaslight Her After He Repeatedly Insulted Her, But She’s Still Convinced He Means Well

No one needs to share every mutual interest with their partner, but mutual respect is pretty paramount!

What would you do if the person you were dating insulted all the things you cared about? One girl recently sought advice on Reddit about this exact scenario.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for how I reacted to my boyfriend saying my books are cringy? So I (19f) am dating my boyfriend (20m). I recently started rereading the Throne of Glass series. I get really into it when I read books and I like to talk about it with other people.

Most avid readers do!

My boyfriend doesn’t read books that often. However he does talk about his hobbies a lot and I listen because he enjoys them and I want to show that I care about his interests. So yesterday him and I were on a call playing video games together, and I’m talking about my book.

Something tells me this 20-year-old man fits the stereotype.

I’m telling him about how a certain character is haunting the narrative. He then says “I don’t really care, it’s really cringe.” That really hurt my feelings and made me really unmotivated to keep reading the books.

Sheesh, this guy sounds like a jerk.

I went quiet for the rest of the game. I then told him I was going to get off, and he asked me if everything was ok. I said it was, which is where I admit I should have told him that I was upset, but I just needed some time to process how I was feeling.

A valid response in the moment.

I texted him a little later and asked him how he would feel if he was talking about something he enjoyed and I said I didn’t care and found it dumb. As a way to try and get him to understand where I was coming from. In response he said he meant cringy as in like a children’s movie.

Not sure how that makes it better at all?

I told him that it felt really bad that he would say that about something I enjoyed. To which he promptly denied saying he didn’t care. I told him back exactly what he had said and then he admitted that’s what he said.

A classic deflecting move.

He added that he meant it as “I haven’t read it, and don’t plan to, so I don’t have any context to care.”. I told him because of how he worded it that’s how I was going to process it. To which he left me on delivered until the next morning.

That’s an anxiety-fueling situation.

He gave an apology, and said he thought he worded it differently. Coming up to where this is currently, he didn’t really message all day so I kinda knew he was upset with me and when I asked he admitted he was. When I asked why he said that my reaction didn’t really equal what happened.

Doesn’t sound like he should be the judge of that.

And then added that I “Immediately went into an emotional response instead of thinking it another way or asking”. That second part feels really like he’s trying to deflect the blame back on to me. I’ve asked him to talk about that part later. AITAH for how I reacted?

Accountability doesn’t seem to be one of this guy’s hobbies. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say in response.

Some people immediately called out the red flags.

Others dissected the boyfriend’s nonsense.

One person provided some tough love.

Another, some perspective.

And an avid reader shared their thoughts.

Hopefully this guy enjoys reading Reddit posts even less than he enjoys books.

