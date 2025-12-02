Her Future Sister-In-Law And Brother-In-Law Asked If They Could Rent The Apartment Her Family Owns, But She Refused Because She Didn’t Want To Drive Three Hours To Give Them The Keys

If your family owned an apartment that nobody was living in, would you be willing to rent it out to your future sister-in-law and brother-in-law even if it was pretty inconvenient?

The woman in this story is in that situation, and she says no. But now she feels guilty. What should she do?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my soon-to-be SIL stay at my family’s apartment? I (19F) have a soon-to-be husband (21M), and he has a sister (29F), who I’ll be calling Zoey. She has a husband (25M) who I’ll be calling Harry. My soon-to-be husband just moved to Europe for university, so he takes no part in this story. So, Zoey and Harry had problems finding a job in our town, so they decided to move in with my bf’s mom, who lives in a bigger city near ours. My family owns an apartment that Zoey and Harry know about. Nobody currently lives there, and it happened to be in the same city that Zoey and Harry were moving to.

Zoey had a question.

So Zoey and Harry moved in with my bf’s mom. A couple of days later, Zoey sent me a message, asking if i knew anyone who could rent out an apartment in said city. I asked her why she needed it, and she said it was for a friend. I told her that i don’t know anyone, because i don’t, and didn’t pay much attention to it.

Now Harry has a question.

Then today I got a call from Harry, he told me that they needed a place to stay ASAP, and asked if my family and I could rent out our apartment to them. I said no, because it was really sudden and someone would have to drive 3 hours to that city to give them keys for the apartment. He was upset and said that he “got it” and hung up.

She doesn’t believe Zoey’s story.

I texted Zoey asking what tf was that. And she told me that Harry’s nephew (who is an adult) suddenly came to the city and wanted to stay with them, but my bf’s mom said no, so they now need an apartment to stay in. I personally think that they had a huge argument, and my bf’s mom just kicked them all out, but I don’t know for sure.

Wait? Who did so much for whom? I think Harry’s mistaken.

Anyway, a couple of minutes after Harry called me, I get a message from him basically telling me that they “did so much for me”, and i just “abandoned them”, and that he’ll “remember it”. Now I need to mention something. Harry has a huge drinking problem. Overall, he’s a quite unpleasant person. Despite that, when Zoey and Harry were struggling with money, I bought them food really often and never asked for anything back. I’ve loaned them money a lot of times, and sometimes they couldn’t return it, I understood and never pressured them.

She feels guilty.

And now they are telling me that I “abandoned” them, because no one was able to drop everything and drive 3 hours to a different city? I don’t know what to think, I know that I had a reason to say no, but I still feel guilty for refusing to help. So, AITA?

She needs to know the truth. As it is, she didn’t do anything wrong. If they tell her what really happened, perhaps she’d help them out; although, after being insulted by Harry, I don’t know that I’d help.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She really should talk to her boyfriend. It’s his family.

Another person agrees that her boyfriend should be the one handling his sister’s requests.

This person thinks they know why they want the apartment.

Everyone thinks she made the right decision.

She is not obligated to help them out.

