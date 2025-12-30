Her Grandma Told Her She Couldn’t Bring A Friend To Thanksgiving, So She Brought A Cake Instead Even Though Grandma Only Wanted Pies

The holidays are a time for everyone to get together and have a good time, but sometimes there is a little more drama that one might like.

What would you do if you asked your grandma if you could invite a friend to come along, and she said she wanted to keep it just for family?

That is what happened to the grandchild in this story, so she brought a delicious cake to Thanksgiving even though she knew her grandma only loved pies.

Thanksgiving Revenge Cake Thanksgiving is my husband’s grandmother’s favorite holiday, and she wants everything her way each year, including all the dishes.

I asked if I could bring a friend, older man in his 70’s with no family and she said, “no, let’s just keep it family.” This really upset me for some reason – I think because I believe Thanksgiving should be about kindness and inclusion.

My immediate thought was to respond, “ok, if it’s just family I’ll stay home.” But I didn’t want to be that petty and dramatic and I squashed this impulse. I mulled this over all week and Wednesday it finally occurred to me how to get my revenge.

I ordered a bakery cake to bring to dinner. It’s cake, not pie. Pie is her thing, and she always makes 5-7 different flavors, and a cake will mess up the aesthetic. This is the best cake in town and I figured some people (at least me) would only eat the cake and snub her pies.

When I walked in, everyone asked what I brought and were excited about the cake. Grandma was speechless and just looked at it for 30 seconds, which was all I needed to feel good about her exclusivity.

Plot twist: she asked to keep the last slice when I was packing up. I guess she heard people talking about how good it was and wanted to try it. So, I guess it worked out for everyone!

This is a fun story of killing them with kindness, and it is nice that it worked out for everyone.

