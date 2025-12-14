Her Husband Gave The Recyclable Cans She Turns In For Extra Money To His Mom So She Could Have The Cash, And Now She Wants Him To Leave The House For A Few Days

Well, it’s safe to say that this woman’s husband is definitely in the dog house…

AITA for telling my husband he needs to leave for a few days over something really stupid? “My judgment is incredibly clouded right now. Yes, communication goes a long way but I have communicated this stuff to my husband and basically, if he doesn’t see something as a “big deal” then it goes in one ear and out the other.

He gave his mother my 12 bags of returnables. Around $60 worth of bottles. His response to me being angry is “its sixty dollars, its not even a big deal.” To me it is a big deal. I am technically a SAHM to our 4 children. I do odd jobs like DoorDash and Instacart (with 3 of the 4 kids with me, the other child is old enough to stay home) and make very little money selling outgrown clothing, or toys or baby furniture that we no longer use. But outside of that, I am just home.

I do all doctors appointments, all domestic labor (cooking, cleaning, kid duty), all activities planning. I am literally never slowing down at this point because of how busy I am. He works and busts his sack doing overnights (his preferred schedule). He pays all big bills (electric, insurance, water, heat). I pay for me and my kids’ phones, all food, everything the house needs (toiletries, diapers, soaps, etc) and the internet bill. But when I’m done paying those things, I have no money left over.

So yes, I am an absolute stickler about my bottles and cans because it gives me that little bit of extra as a “just in case” or to treat us to something nice. Usually I have around $200 extra a month from the bottles and cans. I absolutely refuse to use my husband’s money for anything. Food or anything else. So no, he does not help covering extras with his funds. He does other things, like save for retirement or whatever, and I prefer that. I bring all returnables to clink at the end of the month. I’ve been doing this for 4 years and it helps so much. My husband knows how much this means to me because we have talked about it often and he’s joked around and poked fun at me, saying things like “oh yeah my wife and her cans” because even when we go to his buddies houses or family events, I save our bottles and cans. So, he knows. I went to add a full bag of cans to my collection this morning and all of my bags are gone. I originally thought “oh my husband must have returned them for me, that was sweet”, but I go inside and I asked him if he returned them and asked for the clink receipt and he nonchalant goes “oh, no, my mom came over last night and noticed the bags and said she could use them because she was running low on cash”. His mom is on SSI, Disability, has a FT job and gets food stamps. Her rent is only $350 a month, everything included. And this isn’t the first time she’s been “short on cash” because she enables her alcoholic BF, who does not have a job, and we have had to bail her out so she doesn’t lose her housing.

He knows I take issue with helping her out too because right now, we are trying to save money for a down payment on a home loan. So it’s not just the bottles and cans, its also the added factor of the fact that he knows I’m tired of bailing his mom out after she blows all her money on her BF’s alcohol addiction. I don’t like it being an “us” issue when it’s clearly a “her” issue. Anyways, I told him he needs to leave for a few days so I can collect my thoughts and cool off. I own the home (premarital, pre-relationship home that I have owned for 13 years and no, he doesn’t pay my mortgage because I bought my home outright with inheritance money and I pay the land tax every year). He thinks I’m being ridiculous. And maybe I am. Like I said, my judgment is so clouded right now. But I feel so disrespected. Like I said, he keeps saying “it was sixty dollars, get over it”. But to me, I’m thinking “if she needed $60 why didn’t you just use your paycheck and not take from me?” AITA?”

