Her In-Laws Thought Her Parents Were Being Overly Dramatic, So She Snapped At Them For Making Fun Of Her Parents

Some parents can be emotional when it comes to their child.

The woman in this story had just given birth and was saying goodbye to her parents after spending two months with them.

Her parents got emotional as they said their goodbyes… but her in-laws found it funny.

So she snapped at her in-laws, and things got really awkward fast.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for calling out my in-laws after they mocked my parents for crying? I (23F) just had a baby. After giving birth, I stayed with my parents for two months before moving back home with my husband. When my husband and his parents came to pick me up, my parents got emotional saying goodbye. Like yeah, they cried a bit. It was really sweet, honestly. We don’t live close, and they won’t see us often.

She woman snapped at her in-laws for making fun of her parents.

But in the car, my in-laws started laughing about it. They were saying things like, “Oh, wow, so dramatic,” and stuff. I just sat there like… are you serious? It felt so mean and disrespectful. I ended up snapping and told them it wasn’t funny. Then everyone went quiet, and later my husband told me I “overreacted.”

She was upset that her in-laws never cared that much, but they mocked her parents who did.

By the way, during those two months, they barely texted or called to check on us. Not even when the baby got sick twice. And now they’re mocking my parents for caring too much? I don’t know, man. AITA for calling them out?

Did she really overreact, or were her words justified?

Love and kindness should never be mocked.

