Her Job Keeps Piling More And More Work On, But She’s Not In A Position To Tell Them No

Jobs will do anything to get the most amount of labor out of people for the least amount of pay.

How would you handle your job taking advantage of you after rounds of layoffs? One person recently asked for advice on this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

My job keeps adding “just one more thing” to my role and I’m starting to lose it I’ve hit that point where every week my boss hands me some new responsibility that was never in my job description. It never comes with extra pay, and always gets framed as “it should only take a minute.”

That’s their favorite catch phrase.

Now I’m juggling pieces of three different roles, and somehow I’m still expected to finish everything on the same timeline as before. I tried pushing back last week and was told I should be “grateful” they trust me with more. Meanwhile, I’m watching coworkers burn out left and right from the same creeping scope expansion.

It’s not a standard worth normalizing.

Look, it’s wild how normalized it is for companies to just slowly absorb your free time and energy because it’s cheaper than hiring another human being. I’m trying to figure out my next move here.

It’s easy to feel trapped in situations like these.

Has anyone actually managed to set boundaries around this without it blowing up in their face? >Or is the only real solution to start planning an exit?

That’s the million dollar question. Let’s see if Reddit had the answer.

Some jumped straight to tactical solutions.

Others issued words of warning.

One person encouraged keeping things in perspective.

And commented on the current state of the market.

Though many did speak from personal experience.

Putting yourself first is vital here.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.