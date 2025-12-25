Her Roommate Started Having Her Boyfriend Over All The Time, So She Wants To Demand That He Stop Using Their Shower And Other Things

When you live with a roommate, you expect that they will have a friend over from time to time, but there should be limits.

What would you do if your roommate started having her boyfriend over every night, and he was making big messes?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, so she wants to tell her that he needs to stop using shared spaces.

AITA For texting my roommate abt her boyfriend not using our stuff? I’m a second year in college and this is my first year living in an off campus apartment.

College living can be a sacrifice.

I live with one other girl and our apartment is TINY. It’s also extremely old meaning everything is thin and I can hear basically anything and everything. At the beginning of the year, she started bringing her boyfriend over on the weekend and we’d hang out w my boyfriend too.

Relationships change and evolve.

At first it was fun. And then, once school started to ramp up, my boyfriend stopped coming over point blank just because I got so busy. Hers didn’t. He sleeps over EVERY day. Every day. no breaks.

So, he basically moved in.

Maybe not once a month if i’m lucky. (i’m a stem major she’s a business major) She never goes to his place to sleep over. He lives a 2 minute walk away. I go to my boyfriend’s to sleep over and he is a 25 minute walk away simply because 4 people in our tiny apartment makes zero sense and gets crowded very fast.

And he is a mess on top of it.

Regularly, he uses the air fryer I brought to college for us two to share and doesn’t change out the tin foil and leaves me to do it 🙂 But the real issue is our shared bathroom.

Yeah, I can agree with that.

First of all, 3 people sharing a bathroom is much more than 2. Things will get dirtier faster, more toilet paper is being used, and the water bill would be higher.

She has a legitimate complaint.

I wouldn’t really mind if he’s over and he uses the toilet like duh if you have to go u have to go. My problem is the shower. He has his own shampoo and conditioner in our shower and his own towel on our towel hanger thing.

The cost of this undoubtedly adds up fast.

He showers here regularly. Not just on the weekends after a rough night out. I mean like regularly. There have been times I’ve heard him in the shower, heard BOTH of them in the shower, and one time he left his dirty underwear on the bathroom floor for me to find later.

Gross.

When I told my roommate she said, “oh yeah he does that ugh I always tell him not to.” Like yeah please..? Point in case, he’s a really messy and loud person, he’s over all the time, and uses way too much of our shared spaces than I’d like.

It will definitely cause conflict.

I want to send a text to her about it but I’m not sure because I’ve been getting mixed advice with some people saying “it’s just a shower it’s not that big of a deal”. I don’t know if it’s just how I was raised, or if I’m old fashioned or whatever but this is really genuinely annoying me so much where I would rather starve and stay on campus than go home.

She is in a difficult situation.

Please let me know what to do, i’m extremely conflicted.

She might need to have a hard conversation with her roommate. Or find another place to live.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

