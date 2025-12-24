Her Stepsister Is Always Complaining And Causing Problems, So She Finally Told Her Parents That She Isn’t Going To Be Close To Her

Blended families can be great, but there are sometimes when the new stepsiblings just don’t get along.

What would you do if you really didn’t like your stepsister because she was always complaining, and when your parents tried to force you to be close, you hated it?

That is the situation that the young lady in this story is in, so she finally told her parents, and now they are hurt that the family isn’t close.

AITAH for disliking my stepsister as a person so much that I don’t love her or feel connected to her like family? I (17f) have known my stepsister since I was 9 and she was 7 (now 15f).

Some kids are just like this.

The thing that has remained consistent with her is she’s a complainer and she complains in the rudest ways. If we ever eat at someone’s house or at a restaurant, she will be so rude about food she doesn’t want.

Wow, this is extremely rude.

One time her mom’s friend was babysitting the two of us and she refused to eat what the friend had cooked and then told her she’d rather eat her own puke because her puke would be nicer than the food her mom’s friend made. I liked her mom’s food, but it was hard to eat when she was saying grosser and grosser things.

Do the parents not do anything?

A restaurant example is my 13th birthday. My stepsister ordered pizza pasta bake and she asked for it to be extra well done to make it crispy. She got it and said it was disgusting and she’d rather eat a turd. She told them they weren’t able to make good pizza pasta bake and it wasn’t that hard and it shouldn’t taste so gross.

I feel bad for the waitress.

The waitress suggested it was because she wanted it basically burnt and my stepsister was like omg other people can do it and that’s just awful and I don’t want to eat it. She even said it tasted like roaches died in it. Her mom asked her to quiet down but she just kept being like that.

This would be very hard to endure.

And she does this all the time, for all kinds of things. When she gets her hair done, she always complains. When she gets her makeup done, she complains and she even made someone cry once by saying they shouldn’t ever work because they suck at makeup and she made everyone looked ugly and old.

I wonder what her problem is?

She complains about movies and shows being boring, or that video games I like are so dumb or boring and she’ll just complain and complain and redirecting her makes her complain even more. I never liked her for that reason.

It is hard to blame her if all of this is true.

I never loved her or considered her my little sister. Her mom’s nice, but I think she lets her away with that way too much. Her and my dad want me and my stepsister to be close, so they always came up with these sisterly things they wanted us to do together.

You can’t force siblings to like each other, whether they are biological or step.

Like mani-pedi’s and shopping trips and sleepovers where we got facials and our hair done by my stepmom. I always hated those things. But I tried to not be a brat about it. A couple of weeks ago my stepmom booked us in for a spa day and we were getting massages and facials and my stepsister was a nasty rude person to the people helping her.

I would be very upset if I got kicked out because of someone else’s behavior.

She got us kicked out with her attitude and I was mad. I told my dad I wasn’t doing that stuff again. He told me they’d find something else for us to do, and I told him no, I’m not doing anything with her again.

Hopefully the parents can see her point.

I said I didn’t care if they wanted it. I hate every second I spend with her. My dad and stepmom asked me to talk to them about it a couple of days later.

At least they are trying to listen.

My stepmom said she wanted to understand better. She said she knows my stepsister can be troublesome, but she loves me and would hate to lose me as her sister. My dad said they want to support this so we can stay close. I said I was never close to her. I just went along with stuff because they wanted me to.

It is good that she is being honest with them.

I said I always hated it, I always disliked her (stepsister) and that I don’t love her or consider her my sister or my family. I told them I was embarrassed to be seen with her or to be around her when she acts like she does.

She’s venting at this point.

And I said having her in my life wasn’t better than being an only child. I told her she’s a pretty bad person and my feelings on that grow stronger the older she gets and the worse she gets. My stepmom was really upset and my stepsister heard us and she was devastated by what I said.

Hopefully the sister really will try to do better.

She told me she’d try to do better but I can’t say I’d love her if she suddenly changed now. I just don’t feel that kind of emotion for her. My dad asked me why I didn’t speak up sooner and let them try to fix it.

Yeah, they can’t have been surprised at this.

I told him that they knew how she acted and heard everything she said, and I shouldn’t have to say anything. I reminded him that they were the adults here, not me. I get the feeling my dad and stepmom are mad that I feel this way and have felt this way always.

Be open to change, but don’t force it.

I know after knowing her most of our lives I probably shouldn’t feel this way but I do. AITAH?

It can be hard, but hopefully the stepsister can change and eventually they can bond, but she isn’t obligated to force it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Good question.

The parents aren’t doing the stepsister any favors by letting her behave like this.

You can’t be close to someone like this.

She needs to be slapped.

Yup, the parents should have fixed this years ago.

You can’t force kids to be close.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.