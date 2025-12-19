Her Stepson Has Been Procrastinating Getting A License For Years And She’s Fed Up, But Then She Took Her Frustration Too Far

Navigating where to intervene or not as a stepparent is quite a common issue for someone in that scenario.

What would you do if you were stuck driving around your stepson who showed no initiative of growth or change? One woman exemplified exactly what not to do on Reddit recently. Here’s what went down.

AITA for forcing my stepson to get a license

My stepson is 20 years old.

He works part time, and has been lazy when it comes to getting a drivers license.

He takes online college classes, 2 classes a week.

I’m tired of having to take him to and from wherever he has to go.

He has literally taken no action for anything in his life.

I don’t charge him rent.

I’ve taught him how to drive, and his skills are ok.

It would be much better if he took initiative and actually tried driving more.

So I sent him this text today, please tell me if I’m TA.

“Good Afternoon, sending expectations I have starting next year”.

“Please have your drivers license by January 01, 2026. If not, I will start charging 100 dollars a month with an additional 10 dollars every month after. So for example:”

“January (no license): $100 February (still no license): 110 March (still nothing): 120 Etc… so on and so forth”.

If you don’t have a drivers license by January, I will expect payments the first of the month, Zelled to me, without question.

Further consequences will follow as I see fit.

I highly suggest you start driving more, asking to drive, take initiative, watch online videos, research, and simply take care of your business.

