Her Toddler Started Calling Her Mother-In-Law “Mama” After A Recent Visit, So She Got Bothered And Felt Like Her MIL Is Deliberately Crossing A Line

Words carry deep meaning, especially the word “mama.”

AITA for not wanting my son to call my mother-in-law “momma”? I (29F) have been with my husband (34M) for 9 years. My relationship with my MIL (let’s call her Cornelia) has never been great. On the surface, she’s polite and diplomatic, But she has this way of making little digs at me, always subtle enough that outsiders wouldn’t notice unless they knew me well. For example, she buys white chocolate as a gift for me, even though she knows that’s my husband’s favorite, not mine. It sounds small, but it’s these kinds of constant little jabs that build up over the years.

My husband and I now have a 2.5-year-old son. When he was born, Cornelia decided she wanted to be called “MaCo” (short for “Mama Cornelia”) by him. I didn’t love the idea, but I went along with it because I want my son to have a relationship with his grandmother. For context, when I was pregnant, she used to call my unborn baby things like “cigarette butt” which I found really hurtful. Recently, my husband took our son to visit his parents. When they came back, my son suddenly wasn’t calling her MaCo anymore, he was calling her Mama Cornelia. This really bothers me. To me, there’s only one Momma in his life, and that’s me.

I don’t want to be petty, but I also feel like she’s crossing a boundary here, maybe even deliberately. My husband sees where I’m coming from. But he doesn’t want to rock the boat with his mom. AITA for not wanting my son to call my MIL “Momma”?

“Mama” is reserved for the one and only mom.

