He’s A High-Powered Successful Lawyer, But He’s Powerless Against A New Laptop Update

Operating technology in a rapidly changing world can be overwhelming for many people.

How do you remain patient while walking someone through a simple Windows update? One guy shared his experience of this recently on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Power Off

A friend of mine left a voicemail asking me how to turn off his laptop computer.

He just converted from Windows 10 to 11 and thinks the shutdown procedure has changed.

That’s not quite how that works.

He is one of the many computer users who learn by rote and lack the context to adapt to change.

I responded with an email, telling him to press the key he uses to turn on the computer.

A very fair and patient response.

Now I’m wondering if I’ll get another call.

If that happens, I may tell him to unplug it and wait until the battery drains.

Now that’s a bit mischievous.

Previously while he was in the middle of the upgrade he called and asked me how to respond to the license agreement.

He being a retired lawyer had read it all and wondered if he could modify it.

I told him that if he wanted to use Windows 11 he had to accept the agreement.

That’s somewhat wholesome on the part of the computer-illiterate man. Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in.

Most appreciated the humor, but not the advice.



Others related to the frustration.



Some shed some light on the situation.



Though someone shared a valid point!



Technology is just a tool, the teacher is the most important!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.