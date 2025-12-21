High School Football Is Serious Business, But One Ref Is Going Viral For Refusing To Let The Athletes Behave In An Unsportsmanlike Way
by Michael Levanduski
High school sports are very popular, and the students take them very seriously, which is good. It teaches them many valuable things in life.
One of the most important things it teaches them is how to behave in a civil and professional way.
The ref in this video is going viral for making sure the athletes learned that lesson. The video begins as the teams are coming together for the coin flip. The caption on the video says, “The other team didn’t want to shake hands.”
Shaking hands before the game is an important sign of respect.
As the teams walk up, the ref says, “Alright, gentlemen, shake hands, introduce yourselves.”
One team walks up to the other with their hands out, but the other team refuses to shake their hands, and they just stare them down.
It is hard to say if they are being intentionally rude or just trying to intimidate the other team.
Either way, the ref isn’t having it. He says, “Ok, so, everything is about sportsmanship. Don’t be disrespectful, ok? We asked you guys to shake hands and we want you all to shake hands.”
Good for them. These kids need to learn.
Then, the refs stressed the importance by saying, “We already talked to your coaches. You all don’t want a 15-yard penalty right from the start because that will be on you. Is that clear?”
The kids said, “Yes, sir.” And they shook hands.
That is how you teach kids. Well done.
Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.
@sportscenternext
(via @Noah’s Edits) #espnsocial #highschool #sportsmanship
Take a look at the comments; most people are pretty supportive.
This person gave a shoutout to the refs.
Here is someone who thinks the kids were just trying to be intimidating.
And now this person says shaking hands is for after the game.
The ref did the right thing.
