Rude Boss Began Yelling At His Whole Team, So An Employee Hacked Into The Work Computers To Send People Home Early

Most people tolerate toxic work environments for fear of losing their jobs.

But what if you had the chance to get back at an evil boss in a sneaky way? One guy recently shared how he took advantage of this opportunity on Reddit.

Here are the details.

Yell at my people, watch me dismiss them early A Production Department boss a few agencies ago got angry about something that wasn’t the fault of anyone in my group. He began yelling at my folks.

You gotta look out for your team when these things happen.

So being springtime, and being the sysadmin for that shop, I threw together a quick little remote script that would advance the clocks of the workstations for everyone in that group. Everyone except said boss.

The most subtle, yet effective, way to gaslight someone.

Just a few seconds here or there. Suddenly, it’s a quarter after four on a Friday, and everyone sees their Mac saying it’s 5PM.

What a pleasant surprise!

With great satisfaction, I watched them all pack up and head out. One of the older ladies even mentioned how light out it was.

Bless their hearts.

The Bossman groundhogs up from his cube, utterly baffled why his whole group was suddenly gone. I did finally ‘fess up to this on my last day at that place.

This man pulled off the perfect petty crime. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in.

They say (company) time, is a construct.

