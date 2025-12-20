New Boss Oversold Employee On The Top Secret Code He Created For His Company, Then Seriously Underwhelmed When He Revealed The Source

Learning how to appease your boss is key, but some of them make it easier than others.

What would you do if you realized your boss was totally delusional?

One guy recently shared this exact experience on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Founder “invented” a new language in PHP

I once worked for a startup where the owner kept hyping up his “revolutionary file-security tech”.

He swore he had a top-secret algorithm that would somehow change the entire industry.

Those are called “delusions of grandeur”.

One day I finally asked him how it worked.

Me: “What language did you write the algorithm in”?

He probably wasn’t prepared for that.

Owner: “A language I invented called XCII”.

Me: “Okay… so what did you write XCII in”?

Sounds like he’s getting closer to the answer.

He freezes, glances around like the walls are listening.

Owner: “…PHP”.

What a letdown.

Me: long, disappointed stare Me: “K”.

Please vet your startups.

Getting a glimpse into your boss’s psyche is rarely fun. Let’s see how Reddit chimed in.

Some folks were entirely lost.



Others jumped straight to jokes.



And speculated as to other antics this guy must get into.



But some PHP lovers were offended.



Sometimes you have no choice but to enable people like this.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.