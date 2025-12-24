His Brother Asked For Help With His Overdue Mortgage, But He Refused To Offer Financial Assistance Because Of His Gambling Problem

Gambling addiction can easily destroy finances and familial relationships.

This man was asked by his brother twice to help with his overdue mortgage.

He refused because he knows his brother has a gambling problem and can be irresponsible with his finances.

But he also feels guilty that his brother’s family and kids might become homeless.

AITA for not giving my gambler brother money This is the second time this year my brother has asked me for money. He’s a couple months behind on his mortgage. Earlier this year, I said no as a policy to never lend family money. The very next weekend, he went skiing anyway.

This man knew that his brother had a gambling problem.

Anyway, he’s asking again. I know he has a gambling problem. He just went on vacation a week ago and was telling me about some bad sports gambling beats he had this week. Then, he asked me for money for his mortgage and laid the guilt on pretty thick. He said, “My kids deserve a roof over their heads.” He also said, “You have investments,” and, “Get off your high horse this one time.”

He and his wife are also in a financial crunch as he was laid off at work.

Well, I’ve recently been laid off and have a newborn baby. We’re using savings to spend a bunch of time with him before getting back into the job market. I also discovered my parents have given them money twice this past year. It was a significant amount that should theoretically be up to seven months of his mortgage.

He doesn’t want to enable his brother, yet he feels guilty for not helping him.

I’ve decided not to enable a gambler or his bad decisions. I still hold some guilt over the possibility his house gets foreclosed on and his three kids are out of a home. But I don’t think money here helps his problem, even though he’s sure he’s just “down on his luck.” AITA?

