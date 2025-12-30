His Employer Was Making Him Work Extra Hours But Not Paying Him For It, So He Reported It To Upper Management, Who Didn’t Do A Thing

Going to work is rarely fun, but you do it because you need the paycheck to support everything you want in life.

What would you do if your employer kept making you stay late and work extra hours, but they didn’t pay you for it?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so he reported it to upper manager, but they did absolutely nothing, leaving the workers very frustrated.

I Reported the Unpaid Labor and Got Nothing but Silence After dealing with all the unpaid hours, the heat, the nonstop rush, and the constant “just a few more minutes,” I finally reported everything.

I wrote down the schedules, the forced early prep, the late cleanups, the excuses from management, all of it. I sent it through the official reporting system thinking someone higher up would at least acknowledge it.

Instead, nothing. No reply, no follow up, not even a simple confirmation that they read it. It felt like my entire report just disappeared, like they never planned on doing anything in the first place.

What really hits me is how normal this has become. Management keeps pushing unpaid labor like it is part of the job, and everyone else stays quiet because they are scared of losing what little stability they have.

I do not blame them, but the silence makes everything feel heavier. I am tired, frustrated, and done pretending this is acceptable. Even if they ignore me, I refuse to keep ignoring what is happening.

