His Family Called Him Over To Fix The Dryer, Which He Found To Have A Child Safety Lock, So He Unlocked It, But Refused To Show Them How

Modern appliances have a lot of features, which can mean that there are a lot of things that can go wrong.

What would you do if your family called you to look at their dryer that wouldn’t work, and you found that it just had the child lock engaged?

The tech-savvy family member in this story unlocked it, but refused to show them how, so they had to call again when they accidentally put it back in child safety mode.

Family Tech Support My family called me in a bit of a panic because their dryer wouldn’t start.

They pressed buttons, tried unplugging and replugging. So I get in the car, travel around 30 minutes to their place. I walk over to the machine, glance at the panel, and in under a minute, it’s working again.

They ask me, “What happened?” I said, “Child lock.”

They want to know so they can do it next time.

They ask, “How did you fix it?” I answered, dead serious: “I’m not a child.”

That was my only answer. Even when pushed. They got mad. Everyone did including me, kinda. But I wasn’t joking—I was just being honest. Guess I’m about to be called again later.

Child Lock. There was even a lock icon on the screen. Pressing any button just made the lock icon flash. Right next to it was factory printed text saying something like: Hold 🔑 for 3 sec.

So… I held the lock combo button for 3 seconds. Dryer unlocked. Dryer works. End of story.

