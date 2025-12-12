His Friend Told Him That She Liked His Best Friend, But When He Told His Friend Without Her Permission, She Blocked Him

When someone confides in you, it is important not to share what they said.

When the young man in this story was told by his friend that she liked one of his friends, he told him about it.

The girl then blocked him for sharing her secret, and he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

AITA for telling my friend a girl liked him? Me and this girl were texting and she mentions having a crush on one of my homeboys.

Only if that is what she wanted.

I did what I thought was right and told him.

Why would he cry over someone liking him?

Keep in mind he doesn’t handle pressure well and has cried over similar things.

He should have asked her first.

Now she’s mad and blocked me.

It is a very weird situation.

Now I’m genuinely confused. AITA?

While this whole group seems very immature, the answer to his exact question is that he should not have told his friend without being sure that is what she wants.

It really wasn’t his secret to share.

This commenter says she told him that in confidence.

He shouldn’t have shared her secrets.

They all seem immature.

Here is someone who says he should have cleared it with her.

Now this is some teenage drama.

