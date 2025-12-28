Employee’s Job Refused To Pay His Dinner Delivery Fees, So He Traveled Far And Wide For Food On The Company’s Dime

Many old school people have strong feelings about delivery fees…mostly about not paying them.

What would you do if your job tried to skip out on paying part of your work-related dinner? One guy recently shared his brilliant maneuver around this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Don’t want to pay delivery…okay then I took an out of state business trip (5 days) last year for a conference. The company paid for the hotel, parking etc. and I chose to Uber to/from the airport (around $60) rather than rent a car, as the conference center and hotel were connected.

Economical, but potentially also a thoughtful move.

Breakfast and Lunch were provided, but dinner was on my own for 5 nights – since I had no car, I ordered DoorDash and submitted my receipts. Finance office declined to pay the delivery fees of around $6/day as those are not qualified expenses.

What a strange thing for Accounting to crack down on.

Okay, no problem. I’ll follow the rules. This year I went to the same conference and rented a car at the airport, paid for hotel parking, gas before returning the car.

Now THAT’S how you do above board petty revenge!

The total cost to the company for 5 days was 1k, but I was able to go get dinner myself and save the company the $6/daily fee! Rules are Rules!

This guy sounds like he was playing 3-D chess. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Some lamented how common these rules were.



Another noted the potential liability at hand.



And many repeated the same infamous phrase.



Hopefully all of their savings amount to something!

