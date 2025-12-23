His Son Has Been Treating His Long-Distance Girlfriend Unfairly, So He Told Him That He Deserved It When She Finally Dumped Him

Relationships are a two-way street.

If you thought your child was handling their relationship poorly, would you call them out on it, or would you stay out of it?

The dad in this story told his son that he should make an effort to visit his long-distance girlfriend, but it fell on deaf ears.

Later, the dad was even more harsh, but was he too harsh?

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my son he deserved his gf breaking up with him? My son had a long-distance GF for about two years. She was great, a really nice girl, and we all loved her and welcomed her with open arms. She was flying here constantly to visit him, like a weekend per month, and he didn’t lift a finger to go visit her. I tried talking to him about it several times and told him he should really start looking into flying over to her instead of expecting her to do all the travelling.

But he wasn’t on board with flying.

He said no. And my wife probably had something to do with it, as she constantly told him she was afraid of him flying. I spoke to them both and said this girl is great for him, she was willing to move over to our country too, but said there was one condition. And that was he’d have to fly over to her country, too. Which is fair enough.

He said no, he didn’t want to fly or travel anywhere. My son was becoming lazier and lazier, eventually telling his GF and us that he was perfectly fine never travelling anywhere including holidays, etc.

This isn’t a huge surprise considering the circumstances.

Last week, he told us she has dumped him. I went on her FB page as we’re all still friends (she wrote us an apology letter about how she’s upset it didn’t work out but these things happen, so we’re on good terms) and looks like she’s with a new guy already. My wife and I have no doubt she was seeing him whilst still in a relationship with my son.

He didn’t hold back.

I confessed to them both that I actually agree with her decision and he should have expected it. He did not treat her properly, and I hope he learns lessons for the next one because he needs to make more of an effort. I said he deserves it for his lack of effort in the relationship and for essentially just allowing this girl to spend all her money and time coming here all the time. My wife and son are very upset that I said this. Very very upset. And my wife says I am being horrible. AITA? I stand by what I said.

That may add salt to the wound, but it had to be said.

Truth hurts, but some lessons need to be learned.

