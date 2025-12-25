His Wife Wanted A Quick Getaway For Her Birthday, But She Showed No Enthusiasm When He Started Planning Her Big Day

Planning special occasions often brings fun and excitement. However, when this man tried to organize a birthday getaway for his wife, she wouldn’t show any enthusiasm.

He then got worried that he might just be wasting money.

He ultimately postponed the plans and told her they would be having dinner instead, which left her upset.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not booking a getaway for my wife’s birthday because she showed no enthusiasm? My wife’s birthday is in a couple of weeks. She said she wanted to spend some time in a hotel or somewhere away from the house. She also wanted to do something with her twin sister. I was thinking of going abroad (we’re in the UK, for context), but she didn’t want to travel.

This man noticed that his wife doesn’t show excitement whenever he’s planning their holiday.

We have children, which we won’t or can’t part with when on holiday. And her sister has children, too. Part of the problem is that when I suggest a holiday or a place to go, she shows no enthusiasm or engagement at all. A couple of nights in a hotel is going to cost at least £500, so I want to make sure she’s onboard.

Even her twin sister didn’t help with the suggestions.

I arranged a call with her sister and she didn’t even bother to get involved. She just walked off. I tried to talk to her about suggestions and I got the typical short answers, “Whatever you want.” I appreciate that she would want me to put together something and sort it all out myself. But when we’re spending so much money next to Christmas, it would be good to have some kind of discussion. It would also be good if she showed some kind of excitement.

Now, his wife got upset when he told her they would only have dinner.

I just don’t want to book somewhere and have her spend most of the time staying in the hotel. Or complaining that she doesn’t feel safe. This has happened the last two times I’ve arranged a family holiday. I’ve ended up not booking anything because her sister pulled out due to the cost. I told her we’ll just do a dinner or something. Now she’s upset. AITA? Should I have just booked something or was I right to be skeptical after she showed no enthusiasm?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Communicate with your wife, says this person.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a good suggestion from this user.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

To some people, “whatever you want” means “surprise me!”

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.