Homeowner “Fixed” The Neighbor’s Kid’s Broken Robot Toy With Nothing But Tape And Paperclip, And He Ended Up Becoming A Hero In The Kid’s Eyes

Small gestures can brighten someone’s entire day.

This man was approached by his neighbor’s little boy holding a broken toy robot.

With no proper tools, he improvised a fix using nothing but tape and a paperclip.

The result looked ridiculous but worked well enough to make the child smile with joy.

Read the full story below and be inspired.

fixed a kid’s broken toy today and it weirdly made my day My neighbor’s little kid (maybe 5 or 6) came to the gate this afternoon with a broken plastic robot. One leg had snapped off, and he looked ready to cry. I didn’t have glue or tools, just random junk in a drawer.

This man tried to fix the little kid’s broken toy.

So I grabbed a paperclip and some tape. And tried to make it stand again. It looked stupid, but somehow worked. The robot could walk in a wobbly way. He tested it and stared for a second.

The kid was ecstatic, and he was glad to make his day.

Then, he gave me this huge grin and ran off yelling, “It’s fixed,” to his mom. I just stood there laughing, with tape stuck to my fingers. I realized how something that took me two minutes meant the world to him. I don’t know. It was nothing really, but it kind of made me feel good in a way I didn’t expect.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

This person appreciates what he did.

Short but true.

You are the kid’s hero, says this one.

Yes, indeed!

And lastly, people agree that he is a superhero.

Just two minutes of his time brightened the kid’s entire day.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.