Homeowner’s Girlfriend’s Sister Wants To Let A Complete Stranger Stay At Their House For A Weekend, But He Won’t Allow It

Have you ever had someone request something of you and all you could say was…”huh?”

Well, this guy did, and he took to Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page to ask readers if he was a jerk for shooting the request down.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not letting my girlfriend’s sister’s friend stay around our house for the weekend? “My girlfriend dropped this on me a few days ago and said her sister’s friend needed to stay at our house for the weekend because her partner’s mum was coming back home for a few days, and her dad, whom she cares for, was also going to be there.

Ummmm, no.

I immediately said no. I don’t know them, don’t particularly want to know them, and I want to spend time with my family over the weekend. She said she had already agreed to it and asked what she should do. I just said she should have at least consulted with me first, but I’m not comfortable with some stranger being in my house that neither of us know. I don’t want them using our food, cutlery, showering in our bathroom, and sleeping in my 3-year-old’s bed while my child is in bed with us.

Jeez…

Her sister has now messaged me saying, “Please, I really need you to do this as a big favor,” because, in fact, the mum isn’t coming back with the dad over the weekend. She just wanted a weekend in with her partner, as she works away a lot. Again, I said I’m not comfortable, and it’s a no. She’s still persisting, saying I’m so “ANTI” this and that she really didn’t think I was this way inclined. She said we’re family, and this person is an extension of her, so I should be welcoming and do this for her. She also said she’s now insulted because she thinks I don’t trust her judgment and that I would let a complete stranger into the house around my child. I just want some clarity on whether I’m being unreasonable. My partner doesn’t really care either way and tends to agree with her sister.

They’re not budging on this one…

I pay all the bills (not that it matters), but I just don’t want a complete stranger, whom neither I nor my partner have ever met, lounging around my house all day while we might be out, etc. I think it’s incredibly strange to ask somebody to do this, but my partner doesn’t find it weird at all. I said, “I’m sure if you asked most people, they’d find it either rude that you’ve even asked or just very strange indeed.” So, it would be nice to get some of your opinions. Since I’m bad at explaining things, just to clarify, the friend is staying at my sister-in-law’s house and lives abroad. She’s flying back home on Sunday. My girlfriend is just stuck in the middle because she agreed to let the stranger stay at our house without discussing it with me first. I sent a firm “no” like I did before, with a little explanation. I also mentioned how I don’t need to be insulted just because I don’t want to do the same things or think the same way. I also said that if she’s not going to be here all day and is really chill, there shouldn’t be a problem with her staying at your place. I don’t think I’m being unreasonable. She messaged me back, saying that she’s not insulting me, so I shouldn’t even go there. She’s just surprised that I wouldn’t do a favor for family. She said it’s not a big ask well, apparently to them it isn’t, but to me, it is. So, no worries. She respects my decision, but she said if it were her and her friend needing somewhere to stay, it wouldn’t even be a question it would just be “sure, no problem.” We’re different, and that’s fine. Like I said, it’s my house, and I don’t want anybody in it, so no problem at all.

Some people just don’t know how to listen…

I literally just responded with this. “Hey I literally said no, after already saying no a few days ago. You told me your insulted that you think I wouldn’t trust your judgement. You also said I’m so ANTI don’t know what that means anti social or what. And that you didn’t think I was like this? I’m not being unreasonable I’m a good person and go above and beyond for anybody in our family helping them id do anything for anybody like repairing (her boyfriend’s alloy) to doing the steels for your house at cost of materials only. But I’m sorry I just don’t want a complete stranger in my home for my comfort I’m not worried about what they are going to do there probably harmless I just don’t want a stranger in my home. (My partner) agreed but didn’t even consult with me first and it takes a yes from both of us I ask her if I want friends over sometimes she says yes other times she says no. It may not be a big ask for you. But it’s strange it’s not normal behavior in my opinion to have strangers in your home if thats what you want to do your well within your right to do it but it isn’t what I want to do. (Sister in law) and (partner) are more then welcome to stay at ours if you want your friend to stay at yours. If your friend can afford to eat out and all that I don’t understand why he/she can’t get a cheap Airbnb or hotel for two nights. I’m not being mean and I don’t like saying no often and you know I’d do anything for our family just not this.” AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

And this individual had a lot to say.

He’s putting his foot down and not budging on this one.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.