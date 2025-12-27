Homeowners Were Blindsided When Neighbors Tried To Dump Their Kids On Them For A Night Out, So They Threatened To Call The Police To Make Them Back Down

Homeowners expect basic respect from the people living next door, but apparently common courtesy is hard to come by.

One couple was caught completely off guard when their entitled neighbors tried to force babysitting on them without asking.

When the neighbors refused to back down, the homeowners made it clear their next call would be to the police.

Neighbors tried to leave their kids with my BIL So this is my brother-in-law’s story. They live in a pretty affluent subdivision, one with a gate all around it and a fancy gatehouse to let guests in. They had a new couple move in next door around Christmas 2019, and from the get-go, they’ve been super entitled.

These new neighbors aren’t exactly the best at respecting boundaries.

For example, my sister has a trampoline with nets, a splash pad, and a small inflatable kiddie pool in her yard. The yard is fenced in with locks on the gates, and she once caught the neighbor trying to pick the lock to let his kids into the yard. She had to tell them that under no circumstances were they allowed in their yard without permission. Apparently, this was the wrong thing to say, because the neighbor got angry and swore at my sister for being unfriendly. Just this past Saturday, the neighbors were leaving to go somewhere fancy. Both parents were dressed pretty formally.

Then these neighbors crossed a major line.

My brother-in-law was outside working in the garage when the female neighbor came over with her two kids, both around 8–10 years old. She told them to play nice with the babies and said they would be back later that night. My sister’s kids are all younger than four. These kids would have had nothing to do with children that young, and there were no toys for them to play with since everything is toddler toys. My brother-in-law heard this and called out to the woman as she was walking away.

The homeowner warned the neighbor that they wouldn’t get away with this.

He told her he was not watching these kids because they were about to leave shortly for my parents’ house, and if she did leave, his first call would be to the police to report abandoned children. She freaked out on him, saying they had a fancy wedding to attend where kids were not allowed, and claimed that my sister said it would be okay to watch them. My brother-in-law knows his wife and called her out on that lie. They haven’t spoken more than a few words since my sister caught the neighbor’s husband trying to get into their yard, and he stood firm that he would not be watching the kids.

Once again, the homeowner had to threaten to call the police.

Then the husband came over and started getting loud, so my brother-in-law repeated that he would call the police as soon as they left without their children. Some choice words were exchanged, and my brother-in-law went inside with his kids, leaving the entitled family standing in the driveway.

Turns out, these neighbors weren’t able to go to the wedding after all.

About ten minutes later, as he was getting his kids into the car to head to my parents’ place, he saw the woman inside her garage screaming on the phone with someone. When they came back home later that night, the neighbors’ car was still in the driveway and all the lights in the house were on. Looks like they couldn’t get a free babysitter after all.

The neighbors tried it, and they failed!

No police were called, but the message landed loud and clear.

And in the end, the neighbors didn’t get a free babysitter — just a very public reality check.

