Hospital CFO Banned Overtime Among Staff To Cut Cost, So This Short-Staffed Supervisor Turned To The Priciest Nursing Agency To Fill In the Emergency Staffing Needs

Trying to save money by cutting hospital staff rarely works.

This supervisor has been reprimanded for issuing overtime to staff, so she found a way to make the executives pay for leaving her short-staffed.

Read the full story below.

Penny wise, Pound foolish

Every so often, hospitals examine their financial reports and decide that their profit problem is staffing, never the supply contracts, manager salaries, perks, redecorating the front lobby, advertising costs, or moving the admissions department to a new location for the third time in ten years.

Supervisors at the psychiatric hospital where I worked were told, “No more overtime!” It wasn’t a suggestion. The problem was that the pool of qualified staff in the community willing to work there was not that large.

As a result, some of our lower-paid staff technicians worked 60–80 hours a week to bring staffing levels up to the required minimum, as well as make ends meet at home.

Most of the need was during non-program hours on off shifts, which required routine safety checks and paperwork.

One weekend, I had to replace three staff on the same night at short notice. I was able to get two techs from the in-house pool at the regular rate. After spending two more hours calling every other staff person on the roster, I scheduled a full-time tech for overtime.

I caught hell later in the week when timecards were reviewed for payroll. Nobody wanted to hear my reason for incurring overtime. “Don’t do it again, or it’s going to be a formal reprimand,” was the CFO’s advice to me.

Cue malicious compliance.