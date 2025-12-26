Husband Gave His Overwhelmed Wife Alone Time By Taking The Kids Out, But He Finally Pushed Back When She Started Sending Him Out Daily

The house is your safe and comfort zone.

This man has been taking his kids out, so his wife could stay at home and have some alone time.

He does this occasionally as a kind gesture, but it has slowly turned into a constant request.

So now, he’s starting to refuse and tell her it’s his house, too.

AITA for telling my wife she should take the car if she wants alone time instead of asking me to leave the house with our kids? My wife works from home part-time (2 to 3 days a week). She is the main at-home parent to our two kids. We live in a tiny apartment with very thin walls, so I understand that it’s overwhelming. She has always been a very introverted person who needs more alone time than most people.

I take the kids out 1 to 2 times a week for an hour or two so she can have the house to herself. She really appreciates it. The issue is that now she wants this every day. She wants it for longer. She wants me to drop whatever I’m doing to take the kids out whenever she needs space.

I’ve obliged several times when she’s explicitly asked for it even when it was inconvenient for me. I’ve started feeling taken advantage of. I work full-time outside the house Monday to Friday. The home is my decompression space, too. Sometimes, I just want to relax and watch TV without being sent out of my own house.

Recently, she asked me again to take the kids out so she could have the house to herself. I said no because I feel like this “nice thing” I was doing has become an expectation. I told her she’s welcome to take the car and have alone time somewhere else if she needs it. She said that’s unfair because she wants to relax at home, not outside.

I said it’s also my home and if she needs the quiet time, she can relocate. I don’t want to be displaced anymore. I told her that I’ll take the kids out when I genuinely want to do something nice for her. I don’t want to be told to leave my house every time she wants quiet.

