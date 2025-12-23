Husband Doesn’t Want To Sell His Sports Car To Make Room For A New Baby, But His Partner Said It Was Time To Choose Between The Car And Their Future

Every couple faces adjustments before a baby arrives, but some trade-offs sting more than others.

When one expecting dad was told to sell his prized car, it hit him right in the gears.

He wanted to do what was best for his growing family, but letting go of his dream ride wouldn’t be easy.

AITA for getting upset that my partner is making me give up my sports car because she cant drive a manual transmission I (31M) and my partner (28F) are expecting our first child next year. I currently drive a sedan sports car with a manual transmission. It’s my pride and joy, and ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted a car like this. It’s really the only “nice” thing I have.

Lately, though, life has had other plans for his prized vehicle.

My partner cannot drive a manual, and instead of letting me teach her, she said that we need to get rid of it so we each have a car that we can both drive in case of an emergency. I totally understand and agree with the logic behind it, but I can’t understand why she won’t learn to drive manual.

He thinks they could make it work just fine, but he knows his partner doesn’t approve.

I have confirmed on forums and Facebook groups that a baby seat can fit in the back just fine, and the boot/trunk space is big enough for a pram/stroller. The sacrifices she is going through to have our baby, both mentally and physically, are not lost on me, and I am so incredibly proud of her. AITA?

Sometimes growing up means letting go of childhood dreams.

What did Reddit think?

This isn’t an easy conversation, but with enough communication, they can both come out in a better place.

This user sees both sides of the argument.

This commenter thinks this dad-to-be should be more willing to put his family first.

At the end of the day, he’ll have to decide what he wants fatherhood to look like.

Responsibility and horsepower don’t always mix well.

