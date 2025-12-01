Husband Thinks It’s Okay To Leave The Toilet Seat Up In A Coed Public Restroom, But His Wife Disagrees

Imagine using a coed restroom at a restaurant. Would you be upset if the toilet seat were up when you entered the restroom, or would you think it would be expected that guys would leave the toilet seat up?

AITA for leaving the toilet seat up in a coed public restroom? My wife (F) and I (M) were out at a food truck lot with a brick & mortar tap house. They have two bathrooms, both single use & coed, which is very common where we live. I went to go pee and lifted the toilet seat up, then left it that way after I was done. She leaves to go pee as well once I’m back, and when she returns goes, “Which restroom did you use?”. Finding out it was the same one I just did, she tells me “Why’d you leave the seat up? My first thought when I walked in was, ‘what jerk left the seat up?!’

This started a debate between us, and I’m genuinely curious what you guys think. Keep in mind this is only for PUBLIC COED RESTROOMS. At home and in other peoples houses, yes the seat is always down and lid closed after I pee.

My argument is that I’ve walked in to enough bathrooms where guys have peed all over the seat either drunk or just not caring, and don’t wipe it up; that it justifies potentially saving someone from sitting down in some else’s urine. I understand not wanting to touch the seat to lift it down, I use a piece of toilet paper so I don’t go bare hand to butt touching plastic to lift it up in the first place. I also think in a public coed restroom like that most sensible people would check before sitting down, so the accidentally falling in argument isn’t really there for me.

My wife however says that women are less likely to check whether the toilet seat is left up or down, (especially if drinking). And never having to do their business with the toilet seat up, it shouldn’t be their responsibility to put the seat back down. As for peeing on the seat, she believes it’s men’s duty to raise the seat in the first place and clean any dribble if they left it. And that the majority of women who dribble know it’s their responsibility to clean it up. Also, statistically speaking it is more likely the next person will need the toilet seat down.

(If you’re curious, yes, my wife looked over my shoulder while I wrote her argument to make sure they are her words). So, am I a jerk for leaving the seat up in a coed bathroom?

This person breaks down the math.

Another person agrees with OP’s wife.

It’s the considerate thing to do.

Everyone agrees that you should put the seat down.

The math doesn’t lie.

