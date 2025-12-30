Husband Was Annoyed With His Wife’s Obsession For A Perfect Christmas Tree, So He Rearranged The Ornaments Until She Lost Her Mind

Even the happiest couples have their tiny battles, especially around the holidays.

When one husband got annoyed, he didn’t argue — he got creative.

His version of petty revenge was subtle, hilarious, and involved rearranging Christmas ornaments just enough to drive his wife nuts.

Keep reading for the full story.

Christmas decorations My petty revenge at this time of year is moving the Christmas decorations around the tree when I’m annoyed with my wife. All in the places that match least. Two or three on a branch. The horror!

He knows this is exactly what it will take to drive his wife crazy.

She loves the aesthetic of the tree looking “perfect,” and all being within a theme (colors, types of decorations, etc).

He had a very different upbringing when it came to holiday decorating.

I grew up in a world where I decorated the tree with my grandma and mum with kids in charge, where, let’s be honest, it looked like the tree was decorated from 200 yards away.

Right now, he has her right where he wants her.

I know how much it annoys her when they’re not in the right place, but I can’t stop how funny I think it is and don’t want to stop doing it! They’re obviously reoriented at a level where it could be kids moving them, or knocked-off decorations being put back on, but it’s the small things!

This seems like a pretty harmless way to get back at your spouse… or is it?

Redditors weren’t so amused by this man’s antics.

Sometimes you can end up pushing someone a little too far.

This commenter wasn’t so amused with this husband’s pettiness.

Other couples engage in some petty tomfoolery too.

The Christmas spirit is a bit less merry in this household.

It may not be diabolical, but this revenge definitely gets the job done.

If the tree (and the marriage) survives December, it’ll be a Christmas miracle.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.