‘I Love Dollphaba.’ – There’s A “Wicked” Elphaba Version Of An American Girl Doll That Cost $300 And Sold Out Fast

Wicked is one of the most popular movies and plays of all time, and with good reason.

With millions of adoring fans, it is no surprise that anything with a Wicked theme sells fast, but it is shocking how quickly the American Girl Doll of Elphaba sold out!

One TikToker got her hands on one, and she absolutely loves it, so she made a video with her beloved doll.

She titled the video, “I Love Dollphaba.”

That is just too cute.

The video shows her going through everyday activities like working, eating, and cleaning while carrying her doll along with her. She put up a caption over the video that says, “How I spend my days after spending $300 on a green American Girl Doll.”

Those dolls have always been very expensive.

Of course, while she is going through her daily tasks, the music in the background comes straight from the play.

They sing, “And goodness knows, the Wicked die alone.”

That is such a catchy song.

Apparently, this doll sold out already. Whether they will make more or not is still unknown, but if they do, I’m betting they will sell out as well.

People who love this play really get obsessed.

But it is a lot of fun, and being able to take the fun home with you is always a bonus.

Check out the full video below and see if you think the doll is worth $300.

Now read on to see what the top commenters have to say.

This person points out that it is sold out and a real collector’s item.

Here is someone who also bought the matching pajamas.

American Girl dolls are so popular.

This doll is popular. It’s got to be pop-u-lar.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁